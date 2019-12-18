Twitter erupts into mockery after Donald Trump rage tweets about impeachment while his press secretary says he’s busy working and having meetings in the White House.

Trump tweeted in ALL CAPS:  “SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!”

This comes after Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire tweeted:  Stephanie Grisham said, “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”

It’s clear that he’s not busy working. He’s busy rage tweeting. The dude is clearly triggered because he realizes that impeachment is never a good thing. History made, he will have an asterisk by his name in the history books.

Twitter erupts into mockery as Donald Trump rage tweets about impeachment:

