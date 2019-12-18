Hillary Clinton responds to a White House source’s claim she “purposefully lost the election” with Russia’s help so that Donald Trump “could then be impeached” by tweeting a meme of herself rolling her eyes.

Reporter Brian Karem tweeted: “Not from the Onion but from a WH source – “Hillary Clinton purposely lost the election with the aid of Russian hacking so the Democrats could then impeach Trump.”

Mrs. Clinton responded with a simple head shake at this madness. Trump’s impeachment is the result of his actions and his misguided belief that he is above the law. Well, history has been made. He will be impeached today.

Hillary Clinton responds to WH source’s claim she “purposefully lost the election” so Trump could be impeached by throwing shade: