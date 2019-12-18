Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk compares Donald Trump to Jesus and likens Congress to Pontius Pilate presiding over his trial. The trial of Jesus Christ is not akin to Donald Trump’s impeachment over his actions.

Loudermilk said Pilate gave Jesus more due process than Democrats have given Trump. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said with a straight face.

Jesus take the wheel….literally. This is madness. This comes after Donald Trump asked Americans to say a prayer after attacking Nancy Pelosi for saying she prays for him regularly.

Naturally, Barry Loudermilk comparing Donald Trump to Jesus is trending on Twitter:

