Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk compares Donald Trump to Jesus and likens Congress to Pontius Pilate presiding over his trial. The trial of Jesus Christ is not akin to Donald Trump’s impeachment over his actions.

Loudermilk said Pilate gave Jesus more due process than Democrats have given Trump. “When Jesus was falsely accused of treason, Pontius Pilate gave Jesus the opportunity to face his accusers,” Loudermilk said with a straight face.

Jesus take the wheel….literally. This is madness. This comes after Donald Trump asked Americans to say a prayer after attacking Nancy Pelosi for saying she prays for him regularly.

Naturally, Barry Loudermilk comparing Donald Trump to Jesus is trending on Twitter:

…and there it is. A Republican Representative just compared Trump to Jesus. The only thing Trump nails are adult film stars while his wife is taking care of their newborn. Just sayin'.#impeachment #ImpeachTrump — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) December 18, 2019

Republicans are engaging in willful misinformation, peddling Russian propaganda, and actually stooping to comparing Donald Trump to Jesus Christ, all to cover up blatant crimes. This is beyond repugnant. — Jared Yates Sexton (@JYSexton) December 18, 2019

*flips on the impeachment hearings at lunch* *immediately hears a congressman compare Trump to Jesus and Democrats to Pontius Pilot* pic.twitter.com/du8FH0j8AT — Jordan Swanson (@Jordan_Swanson) December 18, 2019

Now they're actually comparing Trump to Jesus. The only things DT has in common with JC is that they both hung out with hookers & used ghost writers.#TrumpImpeachment #ImpeachmentDay — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 18, 2019

The moment when the Republican CIS white male compared Trump to Jesus is the moment I realized how bat-shit crazy these men are. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/EckfmtNYyW — Ana Lydia Monaco (@analydiamonaco) December 18, 2019

Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) just committed blasphemy on the House floor by comparing the #impeachment trial of Trump to Jesus and the crucifixion trial. These people are wolves in sheep's clothing.

God is not with a President who leads with lies, bribery, pride and evil plots. pic.twitter.com/RjGeYU1e9w — Christian Democrats (@ChristianDems) December 18, 2019

If you really want to compare Trump to Jesus Christ, remove him from office and see what happens in three days. — Collin "Yes Murr Sounds Like That Christmas Word" (@CollinMurr) December 18, 2019

Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk comparing Trump to Jesus is a frightening sign we’re dealing with fringe extremists who want to turn our democracy into a cult of personality centered around “Lord and Savior” Donald Trump. Also, Jesus was a brown man who never caged children. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 18, 2019

Let’s compare Trump to Jesus: Jesus fed the poor

Trump cuts food stamps Jesus clothed the naked

Trump grabs em by pussy Jesus embraced foreigners

Trump puts them in cages Jesus cared for the sick

Trump cuts healthcare Jesus died for your sins

Trump embodies all 7 deadly sins — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈🗽 (@ProudResister) December 18, 2019

Rep. Loudermilk is comparing Trump to JESUS. He thinks Jesus received a better trial than Trump. The @GOP is absofuckinglutly INSANE pic.twitter.com/IpR6DV5L4H — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) December 18, 2019