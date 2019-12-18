LOL: Donald Trump asks Americans to say a prayer for him after attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s prayers in his 6-page diatribe ahead of the impeachment vote on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted: “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Trump wrote in his unhinged screed: “You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the president.”

Someone needs to tell this man how prayers work. Jesus Christ said we should pray for everyone, even our enemies. It is obvious that Donald Trump is clueless on religion, yet evangelicals are flocking to him in droves.

Twitter reacts after Donald Trump asks Americans to say a prayer ahead of the impeachment vote:

Say a prayer that the entitled homophobic mysogynistic racist moron is sent packing….or as a surprise Christmas gift to humanity.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/BIApzNe7Dg — Stephanie (@Stephan90523217) December 18, 2019

While ridiculing @SpeakerPelosi for saying she prays for him, Pres Trump is urging the nation to "say a PRAYER" (caps his) about today's impeachment vote. https://t.co/hZC6WP3mTL — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 18, 2019

"Say a prayer!" I am all out of prayers today. I used them for children in cages and begging god to impeach you. https://t.co/0FCwoTrxwg — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 18, 2019

We did say a prayer. It was answered. https://t.co/bSZ688TX9F — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) December 18, 2019

We are all looking forward to it. No matter what the senate does, you’ll still have that impeachment asterisk next to your name. #RESIGNNOW — 🇺🇸”Linda”🇺🇸 #BlueWave2020 (@Lindas_Here) December 18, 2019

Sir, for years, you’ve done a lot wrong. Fake university racketeering. Money laundering casino. Tax evasion. Campaign finance fraud. Charity abuse. Now you got caught cheating on the election by shaking down a desperate nation that Russia attacked. Impeachment is forever. Enjoy! — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) December 18, 2019

