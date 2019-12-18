LOL: Donald Trump asks Americans to say a prayer for him after attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s prayers in his 6-page diatribe ahead of the impeachment vote on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted:  “Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Trump wrote in his unhinged screed: “You are offending Americans of faith by continually saying ‘I pray for the president.”

Someone needs to tell this man how prayers work. Jesus Christ said we should pray for everyone, even our enemies. It is obvious that Donald Trump is clueless on religion, yet evangelicals are flocking to him in droves.

Twitter reacts after Donald Trump asks Americans to say a prayer ahead of the impeachment vote:

