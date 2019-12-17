Speaker Pelosi responds to Donald Trump’s unhinged letter invoking the Salem Witch Trials ahead of the impeachment vote on Wednesday: “It’s ridiculous. It’s really sick.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Speaker Pelosi for her reaction to Trump’s six-page letter. “I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” she responded. “I’ve seen the essence of it and it’s really sick,” she said when pressed.

Trump’s letter is proof that he is unfit for the office of the presidency and should be removed from office by any means necessary. He seems to think that he is above the law. Who is going to tell him what happened to the Salem witches? They were thrown in water to see if they would float.

Salem’s mayor Kim Driscoll clapped back at Trump using the Salem Witch Trials in his meltdown about his impeachment.

Oy vey…again

Learn some history:

1) Salem 1692 = absence of evidence+powerless, innocent victims were hanged or pressed to death 2)#Ukrainegate 2019 = ample evidence, admissions of wrongdoing+perpetrators are among the most powerful+privileged Kim Driscoll, Mayor of Salem, MA https://t.co/AFR14jLktU — Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) December 17, 2019

Trump’s meltdown comes as 71% of Americans say Trump should allow his aides to testify in the Senate trial, according to ABC News. That’s 64% of Republicans, 72% of independents and 79% of Democrats.

Reaction on Twitter after Speaker Pelosi responds to Donald Trump’s unhinged letter invoking Salem Witch Trials:

This is not a letter authored by someone of sound mind or in full command of his mental faculties. The implications of that are obviously immense and quite scary but how long can we really continue to ignore it? https://t.co/eyjmA3hCK9 — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) December 17, 2019

Remember when President Clinton sent a 6 page unhinged letter to Newt Gingrich on December 18, 1998, the day before he was impeached? Me neither. #trumpletter — Brooke Eyre 🦅⛵️⚓️ (@brookied820) December 17, 2019

There isn’t enough antipsychotic medicine on the planet to be able to handle trump’s multiple psychoses all coming out at once after he’s formally impeached. — We don’t deserve dogs (@cinnyminny1227) December 17, 2019

I thought the same thing! While reading it I was picturing a terrible partner just going balls to the wall flipping out on their ex as their relationship ends. — RandyGiles (@RandyGi61529548) December 17, 2019