Speaker Pelosi responds to Donald Trump’s unhinged letter invoking the Salem Witch Trials ahead of the impeachment vote on Wednesday:  “It’s ridiculous. It’s really sick.”

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Speaker Pelosi for her reaction to Trump’s six-page letter. “I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” she responded. “I’ve seen the essence of it and it’s really sick,” she said when pressed.

Trump’s letter is proof that he is unfit for the office of the presidency and should be removed from office by any means necessary. He seems to think that he is above the law. Who is going to tell him what happened to the Salem witches? They were thrown in water to see if they would float.

Salem’s mayor Kim Driscoll clapped back at Trump using the Salem Witch Trials in his meltdown about his impeachment.

Trump’s meltdown comes as 71% of Americans say Trump should allow his aides to testify in the Senate trial, according to ABC News. That’s 64% of Republicans, 72% of independents and 79% of Democrats.

Reaction on Twitter after Speaker Pelosi responds to Donald Trump’s unhinged letter invoking Salem Witch Trials:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.