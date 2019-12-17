George Conway and three GOP strategists rip Donald Trump in a scathing op-ed: “He has neither the moral compass nor the temperament to serve.”

Rick Wilson, Steve Schmidt and John Weaver are on a mission to rid the country of Trump’s presidency, even if it means Democrats gain control of the Senate and the White House, while maintaining a majority in the House.

The 2020 general election, by every indication, will be about persuasion, with turnout expected to be at record highs. Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House. […] His vision is limited to what immediately faces him — the problems and risks he chronically brings upon himself and for which others, from countless contractors and companies to the American people, ultimately bear the heaviest burden. But this president’s actions are possible only with the craven acquiescence of congressional Republicans. They have done no less than abdicate their Article I responsibilities. Source: New York Times

The men also formed the Lincoln Project, which “in the next 11 months, will work to defeat Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line.”

This epic smackdown comes as the House is set to impeach Trump tomorrow in a historic vote. He will become the third US president impeached by the House of Representatives. Richard Nixon resigned before the House voted.

Twitter to the scathing op-ed that said Trump “has neither the moral compass to lead:”

This speaks loudly and strongly to me. I have as of late been inspired and comforted and encouraged by the patriotic words of these men. Just joined the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/ZJnQ9nFUiX — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) December 17, 2019

I hope the Lincoln Project goes straight for Mitch MConnell’s jugular! #LincolnProject — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) December 17, 2019

the Lincoln Project deserves all of our support in order to defeat our criminal, incompetent, and deranged president. https://t.co/co8hYulkBH — Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) December 17, 2019

The news of the day is that ranking American historians, frontline Democrats and now the Republican Lincoln Project have formally come out for impeachment. https://t.co/WNSelrEIx6 — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) December 17, 2019