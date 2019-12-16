Meghan McCain gets dragged on Twitter trying to play victim after Whoopi Goldberg shuts her down on The View, telling her, “girl stop talking,” over her constant interruptions and talking over her co-hosts.

McCain fired off a series of tweets trying to defend constantly talking over her fellow co-hosts during a discussion about Donald Trump’s impeachment. Well, let’s just say the tweets backfired.

“Pretending half the country doesn’t exist won’t make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren’t part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented,” McCain tweeted.

Pretending half the country doesn't exist won't make them disappear. The culture war is real, and Americans who aren't part of the overwhelmingly anti-conservative media deserve to have their views represented. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 16, 2019

The part she seems to be forgetting is that constantly interrupting, talking over others and being rude have nothing to do with voicing one’s opinions. She’s just plain rude.

By the way, she’s wrong when she says conservatives make up half of the country. That’s not true at all. Democrats and independents collectively make up the majority of voters in the country. The total figure isn’t 50%.

Cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain clashed Monday on #TheView over the ongoing impeachment of President Trump. https://t.co/vPJOqEv86s — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 16, 2019

Meghan McCain gets dragged trying to play victim after Whoopi Goldberg shuts her down on The View:

Girl, everyone is laughing — Natalie-BeBetter2020 (@Natalie1492) December 16, 2019

stopped watching the View because of you. You give me a headache. — pmod (@patmodica) December 16, 2019

The GOP has been canceling primaries all across the country denying these same Americans, you’re defending, voices be heard. If conservatives believe that their voices are just as important as anyone else’s, then why won’t the GOP let them vote in primaries? — Billy Robinson (@BillyORobinson) December 16, 2019

I think everyone is being heard pic.twitter.com/FDZMajMHY0 — tell1234 (@TStell4) December 16, 2019

“I’m an ABC political analyst”. Or as I call it, an opinionator. @Sunny is an actual lawyer. I prefer to hear her facts rather than your Federalist approved talking point rants. #WhoFundsTheFederalist? — VeryLegal&VeryCoolGranny🦈 (@peppersandeggs) December 16, 2019