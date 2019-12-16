Georgia county commissioner’s wife Abbey Winters told cops she “accidentally” spilled soda on a reporter’s head, despite being heard saying “you deserve that.”

According to the police report, Winters, 35, told Summerville police she “accidentally” poured soda on reporter Casie Bryant’s head “after stumbling/tripping near her.”

Reporters and other people in attendance at the meeting heard Winters say “you deserve that” after she poured the soda on the All On Georgia reporter’s head, according the police report and the Summerville News.

Winters was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. Jason Winters serves as the sole commissioner for Chattooga County, which is located in northwest Georgia. He was elected in 2008. He seems to think his wife was justified in the soda attack.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.