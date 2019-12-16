Georgia county commissioner’s wife Abbey Winters told cops she “accidentally” spilled soda on a reporter’s head, despite being heard saying “you deserve that.”

According to the police report, Winters, 35, told Summerville police she “accidentally” poured soda on reporter Casie Bryant’s head “after stumbling/tripping near her.”

The wife of Chattooga County's sole commissioner poured a soda on a reporter's head this morning. The Summerville PD is charging Abbey Winters with simple battery and disorderly conduct. The reporter is Casie Bryant of All On Georgia. Photos courtesy of the Summerville News pic.twitter.com/V3pz6UbWY8 — Patrick Filbin (@PatrickFilbin) December 13, 2019

Reporters and other people in attendance at the meeting heard Winters say “you deserve that” after she poured the soda on the All On Georgia reporter’s head, according the police report and the Summerville News.

Winters was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct. Jason Winters serves as the sole commissioner for Chattooga County, which is located in northwest Georgia. He was elected in 2008. He seems to think his wife was justified in the soda attack.