A new Fox News poll shows that 50 percent of respondents want Donald Trump impeached and removed from office, while another four percent just want him impeached but not removed. Right on cue, Trump melted down over the poll.

Fox News poll shows 54% want Trump impeached; 41% oppose it. https://t.co/eobPPCal1B pic.twitter.com/zLsOWV5Rr2 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) December 15, 2019

This poll comes as Trump melted down over former FBI director James Comey and House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff appeared on Fox News. The House of Representatives is set to vote on Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday.

Trump tweeted: “The @foxnewPolls, always inaccurate, are heavily weighted toward Dems. So ridiculous – same thing happened in 2016. They got it all wrong. Get a new pollster!”

He has tried to argue that impeachment is a winning political argument for him and that public support is waning. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Separately, a new CBS News poll shows impeachment support has ticked up to 46 percent. More Americans believe Trump “deserves to be impeached than say he doesn’t” over his shakedown of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

Public hearings have done little to sway public opinion, but more say the President deserves to be impeached than say he doesn't.https://t.co/BDZeuzVobG pic.twitter.com/qiOs7EQAkH — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) December 15, 2019

Trump wants everyone to think that Democrats secretly meet in the Fortress of Solitude with the other thousands of members of the federal bureaucracy. They all conspire to troll Donald Trump and change the names of holidays. If there is disagreement, then a mind meld is due. — Steward Beckham (@iTweetyNerd) December 15, 2019

Mr. President, the last two Fox News polls in November 2016 averaged had Hillary winning the popular vote by less than 3%, she won it by 2.1%. I would say that is pretty accurate. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 15, 2019