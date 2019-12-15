Donald Trump falsely claims Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s teeth were falling out of her mouth” (she had a mint in her mouth). Meanwhile, his dentures actually almost fell out of his mouth on live TV.

Trump, who has been in a never-ending meltdown over the looming House impeachment vote, tweeted in response to Mark Meadows: “Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!”

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Well, it sounds like Trump is projecting again. Twitter clapped back by erupting into mockery over the time his dentures almost fell out of his mouth on live TV during a major speech about Israel.

Twitter erupts into mockery after Donald Trump falsely claims Nancy Pelosi’s teeth almost fell out of her mouth:

pic.twitter.com/qM4Gk43ZcF — Billy D Resist 45* Never Again is Right Now (@EugJHawk) December 15, 2019

Was that what happened when she said “god blesh the United Shtates”. Oh wait, that was you. — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) December 15, 2019

Dude, you’re the LAST person who should be commenting on other people’s health. Especially with your fake set of choppers. United Shtates of Amerrrr. — History (@History2525) December 15, 2019