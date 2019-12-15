Donald Trump falsely claims Speaker “Nancy Pelosi’s teeth were falling out of her mouth” (she had a mint in her mouth). Meanwhile, his dentures actually almost fell out of his mouth on live TV.

Trump, who has been in a never-ending meltdown over the looming House impeachment vote, tweeted in response to Mark Meadows:  “Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!”

Well, it sounds like Trump is projecting again. Twitter clapped back by erupting into mockery over the time his dentures almost fell out of his mouth on live TV during a major speech about Israel.

Twitter erupts into mockery after Donald Trump falsely claims Nancy Pelosi’s teeth almost fell out of her mouth:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.