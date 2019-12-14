Trump stooge Lindsey Graham pledges he will not be a fair juror in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial: “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

“I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here,” Graham said. “What I see coming, happening today is just a partisan nonsense,” he added.

“This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly.”

Graham’s comments came after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to make the hearing as short as possible and admitted he was coordinating (colluding) with the White House. Of course, that spectacularly backfired and will now render any exoneration of Trump moot.

Trump melted down after the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against him. The full House vote is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Twitter reacts to Lindsey Graham saying he won’t be a fair juror in Trump’s impeachment trial:

“Announce it publicly, or emails/videos get released…” It’s roll call time for GOP senators kompromised by enemies of America: ✔️ McConnell

✔️ Graham — djessups (@djessups) December 14, 2019

Miss Lindsey is only ahead of his 2020 challenger by 2% points @harrisonjaime for Senate #VoteThemAllOut — FakeNews Fighter (@Latinaproducer) December 14, 2019

I think that finding out what Trump has on Lindsey is becoming one of my bucket list items. It’s gotta be a doozie. — Mary Carney (@Marys_musings) December 14, 2019