Dr. Jill Biden schools Melania Trump over her defense of her husband attacking teen climate activist Greta Thunberg: “You don’t attack children.” Period.

Mrs. Trump was roundly excoriated over her silence of Donald Trump’s attack on Thunberg in a jealous rage over her Time magazine’s Person of the Year award. When she finally released a statement, Thunberg deserved the attack because she “travels the globe giving speeches,” while her son, Barron, “is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Up with David Gura, Dr. Biden said:  “You don’t attack children. That’s the bottom line.”  “It is ironic, isn’t it,” Biden said over Melania taking offense to the non-attack on her son, while giving her husband a pass to bully a 16-year-old girl.

“As a teacher, I see it all the time. It is unacceptable,” Biden added.

This comes after former first lady Michelle Obama also weighed in, tweeting: “Ignore the doubters.”

Twitter reacts to Melania Trump’s statement with the #NyetBeBest hashtag:

