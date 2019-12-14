Dr. Jill Biden schools Melania Trump over her defense of her husband attacking teen climate activist Greta Thunberg: “You don’t attack children.” Period.

Mrs. Trump was roundly excoriated over her silence of Donald Trump’s attack on Thunberg in a jealous rage over her Time magazine’s Person of the Year award. When she finally released a statement, Thunberg deserved the attack because she “travels the globe giving speeches,” while her son, Barron, “is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Up with David Gura, Dr. Biden said: “You don’t attack children. That’s the bottom line.” “It is ironic, isn’t it,” Biden said over Melania taking offense to the non-attack on her son, while giving her husband a pass to bully a 16-year-old girl.

“As a teacher, I see it all the time. It is unacceptable,” Biden added.

This comes after former first lady Michelle Obama also weighed in, tweeting: “Ignore the doubters.”

.@GretaThunberg, don’t let anyone dim your light. Like the girls I’ve met in Vietnam and all over the world, you have so much to offer us all. Ignore the doubters and know that millions of people are cheering you on. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 13, 2019

Twitter reacts to Melania Trump’s statement with the #NyetBeBest hashtag:

For a foreigner who came here on an Einstein Genius Visa, she sure does not seem very smart. #NyetBeBest https://t.co/37vJQQWYid — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) December 14, 2019

Melania Trump chooses her clothes VERY CAREFULLY! When Trump's pussy grabbing tape came out, she wore a bright pink Gucci "pussy bow" blouse the next day She wore a "I don't care jacket" when visiting kids in cages. She is the lowest life form. #NyetBeBest pic.twitter.com/pTDmH4qiCl — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) December 14, 2019

@flotus Hey Melania, you like stealing speeches from Michelle Obama, how about stealing her compassion? Still a better First Lady than you’ll ever be even as a private citizen! #NyetBeBest pic.twitter.com/ga0D9HWUDz — SageRobinson (@SageRobinson) December 14, 2019

.#NyetBeBest

After living in the United States for 20 years, does Melania Trump speak better English than Greta Thunberg? pic.twitter.com/Clrjbf2ndj — Puesto Loco™ (@PuestoLoco) December 14, 2019