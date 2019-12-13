History made as Donald Trump is set to become the fourth US president to face impeachment vote by the House of Representatives.
The House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 to advance two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump on Friday.
Expect Trump to become more erratic and untethered from reality as his public humiliation continues as he is being held accountable. We must defend our democracy against corruption and wannabe authoritarians.
WATCH: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee vote unanimously to approve articles of impeachment against Trump pic.twitter.com/mnBLu6HKhS
Reaction on Twitter to Trump’s impeachment:
Today, after the House Judiciary Committee #Impeachment vote we congratulate the below pictured brave patriots who testified & defied #Trump pressure. They are true heroes for speaking truth to power at great personal risk. pic.twitter.com/1ValLpJQ1a
BREAKING:
The House Judiciary Committee approves 2 #ArticlesOfImpeachment
The House should refuse 2 give control over the impeachment to #MoscowMitchMcConnell who’ll sabotage the future of democracy as a corrupt traitor.
House should keep investigating Trump till Election Day. pic.twitter.com/aD6RzYDRrr
The House Judiciary Committee just approved Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress charges. Donald J. Trump has just become the 3rd President in U.S. History to be Impeached! If he’s feeling bad he should just chill and watch an old movie with a friend… #ImpeachmentHearing
