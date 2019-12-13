History made as Donald Trump is set to become the fourth US president to face impeachment vote by the House of Representatives.

The House Judiciary Committee voted 23-17 to advance two articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against Trump on Friday.

Expect Trump to become more erratic and untethered from reality as his public humiliation continues as he is being held accountable. We must defend our democracy against corruption and wannabe authoritarians.

Reaction on Twitter to Trump’s impeachment:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Share your thoughts!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.